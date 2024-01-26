Bathroom expert: Know your toilet-to-be

THE toilet, undisputedly one of humankind’s greatest inventions, is of immense convenience to our lives. In choosing a good toilet, consumers need to know a few things.

Self-proclaimed “bathroom expert” Jamban Kin Sdn Bhd director Wong Foo Ei lists down the basic qualities of a good toilet.

- Durability, quality: “High-quality toilets are typically made of high-temperature ceramics, a sturdy and durable material that is not easily worn,” says Wong. “This means you don’t have to frequently replace toilets, as they can maintain good condition for a long time, reducing the frequency of repairs and replacements, saving you time and money.”