Bathroom expert: Know your toilet-to-be

Wong wants you to have better “eye” for a good toilet.Wong wants you to have better “eye” for a good toilet.

THE toilet, undisputedly one of humankind’s greatest inventions, is of immense convenience to our lives. In choosing a good toilet, consumers need to know a few things.

Self-proclaimed “bathroom expert” Jamban Kin Sdn Bhd director Wong Foo Ei lists down the basic qualities of a good toilet.

- Durability, quality: “High-quality toilets are typically made of high-temperature ceramics, a sturdy and durable material that is not easily worn,” says Wong. “This means you don’t have to frequently replace toilets, as they can maintain good condition for a long time, reducing the frequency of repairs and replacements, saving you time and money.”

$!Wong says some toilet designs – like this one with grip areas on the seat, for example, can adapt to different usage needs, accommodating both squatting and sitting positions. “Such versatility allows users to choose based on their preferences and cultural habits, enhancing comfort and flexibility in choice.”
- Hygienic convenience: Wong adds that toilet surfaces are usually treated specially, smooth and resistant to dirt. “This makes cleaning easier, allowing you to maintain hygiene more quickly and reducing the hassle during the cleaning process.”

- Multi-functional design: Some toilet designs can adapt to different usage needs, accommodating both squatting and sitting positions. Wong points out that such versatility allows users to choose based on their preferences and cultural habits, enhancing comfort and flexibility in choice.

$!Wong’s company also offers other toilet and bathroom appliances, such as shower heads and faucets, among others.
- Reduced leakage risk: The compact design of integrated toilets reduces connecting components, lowering the risk of leaks. “This design not only enhances product reliability but also reduces the trouble and cost of maintenance,” says Wong.

$!To learn more about (good) toilets, follow Wong on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jambanking_jk
He adds that quality toilets not only ensure quality but also accommodates user comfort and practicality. “By providing durability, easy cleaning and flexible design, they bring convenience and comfort to our daily lives, allowing us to focus more on other meaningful things in life.”

