Leader in nation building through education

With a track record of excellence, Tunku Abdul Rahman Universiti of Management and Technology, (TAR UMT) with six campuses nationwide in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Johor, Pahang and Sabah leads the way in nation building through education.

The university founded 55 years ago, recognised both locally and internationally among the academic fraternity, professional bodies and industry partners and alumni, also better known as TARCians are leaders, trailblazers and prominent figures in industries both locally and abroad.

The university offers more than 200 programmes from postgraduate, undergraduate and pre-university in the fields of accountancy, finance, business, engineering, built environment, computing and information technology, applied sciences, communication, creative industries, social studies and humanities.

Establishment of TAR College

TAR UMT’s legacy dates back to 1969 when many Malaysians at that time lacked the opportunity to pursue tertiary education. The institution was named after Tunku Abdul Rahman, the country’s first Prime Minister and a recognised national identity of the country’s independence and unity among the races.

The College, as it was then known, held its first classes on 24 February 1969 and operated in temporary premises around Klang Valley and Petaling Jaya. Then, in 1976, TAR College moved into its own campus located at Setapak, Kuala Lumpur.

The founders

TAR College was the brainchild of Tun Tan Siew Sin, then President of the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and his vision for TAR College, to ensure that every Malaysian regardless of their background is given the opportunity to pursue tertiary education.

MCA took the lead in building a purpose-built campus for TAR College through various fundraising efforts carried out throughout the country. In addition to the government’s financial support on a dollar-for-dollar basis, many Malaysians from all walks of life came forward to contribute to the construction of TAR College’s campus.