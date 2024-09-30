Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run brings thousands of Malaysians together, raises RM400k for underserved schools

ARA DAMANSARA: On Sunday, Lotuss Stores (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (Lotus’s Malaysia) brought together more than 4,000 runners and 120 brands for its second Ceria Charity Run. Through collaborative efforts from participating business partners and runners’ participation, the Ceria Charity Run 2024 was able to raise and contribute a total of RM400,000 in cash value for the benefit of underserved schools, in addition to the generous contribution of products in-kind by business partners amounting to RM2,300,000. Together with the PINTAR Foundation, Lotus’s will channel the cash raised into enhancing learning experiences of school goers and create a more conducive learning environment in underserved schools across the country under its #KitakanJiran education pillar.

Last year, the Ceria Charity Run had raised RM150,000, of which was utilized to uplift a computer laboratory and re-create a conducive design & technology classroom for SK Methodist ACS Seremban. The funds also helped to provide for renovation works and the installation of new furniture for SK Pandan Jaya’s once termite infested science laboratory.

“I’m grateful for the unwavering support from runners here today, and from all our business partners who had come together in supporting our run this year. We are humbled to be surrounded by a supportive community that is committed to breaking down barriers in learning and in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle”, said Saksit Panurach, Lotus’s Malaysia Chief Executive Officer. “Outcome of the Ceria Charity Run 2024 fundraiser is extraordinary, as this allows PINTAR Foundation and Lotus’s to double our efforts in creating more joyful learning spaces and experiences for students and teachers”.

The non-competitive Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run 2024 consist of 15km, 10km and 5km categories. Uniqueness of the run is its Run & Collect concept, where runners are given reusable bags to collect goodies along the route before receiving their medals and two more bags filled with more goodies at the finishing line.