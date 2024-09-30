Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run brings thousands of Malaysians together, raises RM400k for underserved schools

ARA DAMANSARA: On Sunday, Lotuss Stores (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (Lotus’s Malaysia) brought together more than 4,000 runners and 120 brands for its second Ceria Charity Run. Through collaborative efforts from participating business partners and runners’ participation, the Ceria Charity Run 2024 was able to raise and contribute a total of RM400,000 in cash value for the benefit of underserved schools, in addition to the generous contribution of products in-kind by business partners amounting to RM2,300,000. Together with the PINTAR Foundation, Lotus’s will channel the cash raised into enhancing learning experiences of school goers and create a more conducive learning environment in underserved schools across the country under its #KitakanJiran education pillar.
Last year, the Ceria Charity Run had raised RM150,000, of which was utilized to uplift a computer laboratory and re-create a conducive design & technology classroom for SK Methodist ACS Seremban. The funds also helped to provide for renovation works and the installation of new furniture for SK Pandan Jaya’s once termite infested science laboratory.
“I’m grateful for the unwavering support from runners here today, and from all our business partners who had come together in supporting our run this year. We are humbled to be surrounded by a supportive community that is committed to breaking down barriers in learning and in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle”, said Saksit Panurach, Lotus’s Malaysia Chief Executive Officer. “Outcome of the Ceria Charity Run 2024 fundraiser is extraordinary, as this allows PINTAR Foundation and Lotus’s to double our efforts in creating more joyful learning spaces and experiences for students and teachers”.
The non-competitive Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run 2024 consist of 15km, 10km and 5km categories. Uniqueness of the run is its Run & Collect concept, where runners are given reusable bags to collect goodies along the route before receiving their medals and two more bags filled with more goodies at the finishing line.
Each participant brought home discount vouchers worth up to RM400 and goodie bags consisting of products worth more than RM150. They even went home with lucky draw items worth RM18,000 in total. Anthony Sia went home with the grand prize, a uSmarto Zero Healthcare massage chair worth RM9,999, while Mohd Salleh Mohd Arif and Tham Xin Li took home the Gintell Cybertrek Sport Treadmill worth RM4,588 and Gintell X-Spinno 2.0 Spinning Bike worth RM2,988 respectively. Other lucky draw items given away were 10 bags of 5kg Jasmine Pusa Cream Parboiled Basmathi Rice, 10 units of Zero Healthcare Cosy Neck Travel Pillow and 6 units of Reebok watches from Marco Corporation.
Other activities for participants to enjoy included fun game booths like Flavour Frenzy, Archery, Sand Painting, Lucky Ducky, Harvest Toss, Guess the Weight, Memory Game and bouncy castles. They also had the opportunity to meet and pose with Malaysia’s very own animated character, BoBoiboy and Mondelez’s Cookie Guy, and sampled an array of products showcased by local SMEs and National Brands like Milo, Nescafe, Koko Krunch, Nestle Ice Cream, Lifebuoy, Knorr, Kleenex, Jacobs, Ahmad Tea and many more. Free health and eye screening were also made available by Cengild G. I. Medical Centre and La Calisto.
Key brands that helped to bring the Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run 2024 to life are Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad (Brands: Kit Kat, Milo, Nescafe, Koko Krunch, Nestle Ice Cream), Unilever Malaysia Holdings Sdn. Bhd. (Brands: Lifebuoy, Knorr) Kimberly-Clark Trading (M) Sdn. Bhd. (Brand: Kleenex), Mondelez Malaysia Sales Sdn. Bhd. (Brand: Jacobs), Sangla Foods Sdn. Bhd. (Brand: Ahmad Tea), Cengild G. I. Medical Centre, La Calisto Sdn. Bhd., Sigma Elevator (M) Sdn. Bhd., E Frigo (M) Sdn. Bhd., Dominant Pro Ventures Sdn. Bhd., Jtech Enginnering (M) Sdn. Bhd., Malsign Sdn. Bhd., Sinar Karangkraf and many more.
Many more activities are taking place in Lotus’s Ara Damansara for customers to enjoy until 31 October 2024.
- 27 September – 29 September 2024: Nestle Kit Kat Mixes Launch, the first-in-the-world Kit Kat chocolate drink that is made in Malaysia (Ground Floor)
- 29 September – 30 September 2024: Exclusive in store promotion deals (Hypermarket, First Floor)
- 29 September – 30 September 2024: Meet Nina the Pygmy Goat and her friends at the Mini Petting Zoo with a minimum spend of RM20 at Lotus’s Ara Damansara (Ground Floor)