New Astro channel free preview, limited complimentary access to five channels

ASTRO is ringing in the new year with a gift for all its customers – a free preview of its new channel, HITS NOW (CH702), accompanied by complimentary limited-time access to five additional channels: HBO Hits, HBO Family, Showcase, K-Plus and Moonbug.

The company said the exclusive offering is its way of expressing gratitude to its customers, as it transitions into 2024 together with them.

“Prepare to make lasting memories with your family, as HITS NOW will be available as a free preview to all customers from Jan 10 to Mar 31. This launch is just in time for you and your loved ones to witness A-list actors and groundbreaking creators make history during the live broadcast of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan 16.”

Astro said the channel will air acclaimed dramas, side-splitting comedies, exciting game shows and more, including America’s Got Talent: Fantasy Team, American Idol and Celebrity Family Feud.

“From Jan 1 to Jan 31, all Astro customers can also enjoy the latest blockbusters on HBO Hits, laugh together with their loved ones at the comedic antics on HBO Family, embark on educational adventures offered on Moonbug, watch Korean favourites on K-Plus and for those with an eclectic taste, Showcase provides a mix of current hits and timeless classics.”

CH415 HBO Hits is where you “immerse yourself in round-the-clock blockbuster hits for movie enthusiasts. Tune in to experience the cinematic thrill with Moonfall and The Lost City.”

CH414 HBO Family: “Create lasting family memories with HBO Family, which offers a delightful and family-friendly viewing environment. Enjoy programmes like The Lego Movie 2 and Bee Movie together.”

CH413 Showcase is curated for the Malaysian audience. It presents a mix of current and timeless favourites. “This New Year, dive into the magic of movies with specials, blockbusters and family favourites like Dolittle, Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

“CH396 K-Plus is your ultimate destination for Korean entertainment, featuring exclusive drama series, variety shows, movies and lifestyle programmes. Explore the best of Hallyu with Between Him and Her and Perfect Marriage Revenge, perfect for the entire family.”

CH618 Moonbug: “Delight in pre-school shows on Moonbug, including favourites like Blippi and CoComelon. Sing, laugh and learn with your children in the wonderful world of Moonbug.”

Celebrate meaningful family moments

“We are pleased to introduce our latest campaign revolving around the tagline Masa Bersama Merapatkan Kita, showcasing what it truly means to connect with our loved ones. In our continuous dedication to enhancing family bonds, we have launched this initiative to encourage our customers to create meaningful family time together with Astro, featuring Syafiq Kyle and Mimi Lana available on our Astro Malaysia YouTube channel,” said Astro.

“Come together to celebrate the essence of family with Astro’s range of TV Packs, with 30%* off starting from only RM41.99 per month. Start your journey of shared experiences with Astro by visiting www.astro.com.my.”

* The “30% off” applies for subscriptions with auto-debit signups only. Terms and conditions apply.