Secure a solid foundation at UTAR

UNIVERSITI TUNKU ABDUL RAHMAN (UTAR) provides high school graduates with a quality yet affordable education through its one-year Foundation programme, structured to prepare them to progress to their degree programme of choice, offered by the Centre for Foundation Studies (CFS) at both the Kampar and Sungai Long campus.
There is a choice between the Foundation in Arts or Science programmes. The Arts programme allows students to choose between the Arts and Social Science stream and the Management and Accountancy stream. Students pursuing the Science programme, on the other hand, will be able to choose between the Physical Science stream and the Biological Science stream.
“UTAR’s Foundation programmes are tailored to meet the diverse needs and aspirations of every student. Whether you are exploring the sciences, delving into the arts, or venturing into business, the comprehensive curriculum provides a customised learning path that aligns with your academic goals. This personalised approach ensures that you receive the right balance of foundational knowledge and subject-specific expertise,” said Centre for Foundation Studies (CFS) Director of Sungai Long Campus Melissa Stefanie Netto.
“The Foundation programme serves as a bridge between high school education and specialised degree programmes, offering a seamless transition, covering a variety of subjects before committing to a specific field of study. This not only helps you make informed decisions about your academic and career path but also enhances your adaptability and versatility in an ever-evolving job market,” added CFS Director of Kampar Campus Ts Tan Lee Siew.
The UTAR Foundation programmes are designed to equip students with the necessary fundamental knowledge and essential skills, while sharpening their presentation skills as well as English language proficiency, ensuring a smooth transition to over 130 undergraduate programmes and postgraduate programmes at UTAR. These skills are invaluable assets that will empower the students to navigate the challenges of both academia and the professional world with confidence.
UTAR also offers scholarships and loans to students who achieve academically, so those who attain 5A’s or above in their SPM will automatically be offered the UTAR Scholarship for Top Achievers, which covers tuition fees up to 100% for the foundation programme.
In addition, UTAR places a premium on the well-being of its students. The Department of Student Affairs (DSA) provides counselling services to students on their campuses. The DSA’s qualified counsellors are always available to offer academic, career and personal advice to help students transition to university life.
UTAR recognised as one of the country’s fastest growing private higher education institutions since its inception in 2002, now has about 20,000 students with campuses in Kampar, Perak, and Bandar Sungai Long, Selangor.
UTAR offers over 130 programmes from Foundation Studies to Bachelor, Master’s and PhD degrees in Accounting, Business, Finance and Economics, Actuarial Science, Mathematics and Process Management, Agriculture and Food Science, Arts, Social Sciences and Education, Chinese Studies, Creative Industries, Digital Animation, Multimedia and Design, Engineering and Built Environment, Information and Communication Technology, Life and Physical Sciences, and Medicine and Health Sciences. For more information, go to www.utar.edu.my or call 05-468 8888 (Kampar Campus), 03- 9086 0288 (Sungai Long Campus).