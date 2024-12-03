Secure a solid foundation at UTAR

UNIVERSITI TUNKU ABDUL RAHMAN (UTAR) provides high school graduates with a quality yet affordable education through its one-year Foundation programme, structured to prepare them to progress to their degree programme of choice, offered by the Centre for Foundation Studies (CFS) at both the Kampar and Sungai Long campus.

There is a choice between the Foundation in Arts or Science programmes. The Arts programme allows students to choose between the Arts and Social Science stream and the Management and Accountancy stream. Students pursuing the Science programme, on the other hand, will be able to choose between the Physical Science stream and the Biological Science stream.

“UTAR’s Foundation programmes are tailored to meet the diverse needs and aspirations of every student. Whether you are exploring the sciences, delving into the arts, or venturing into business, the comprehensive curriculum provides a customised learning path that aligns with your academic goals. This personalised approach ensures that you receive the right balance of foundational knowledge and subject-specific expertise,” said Centre for Foundation Studies (CFS) Director of Sungai Long Campus Melissa Stefanie Netto.

“The Foundation programme serves as a bridge between high school education and specialised degree programmes, offering a seamless transition, covering a variety of subjects before committing to a specific field of study. This not only helps you make informed decisions about your academic and career path but also enhances your adaptability and versatility in an ever-evolving job market,” added CFS Director of Kampar Campus Ts Tan Lee Siew.

The UTAR Foundation programmes are designed to equip students with the necessary fundamental knowledge and essential skills, while sharpening their presentation skills as well as English language proficiency, ensuring a smooth transition to over 130 undergraduate programmes and postgraduate programmes at UTAR. These skills are invaluable assets that will empower the students to navigate the challenges of both academia and the professional world with confidence.