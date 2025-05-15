TAYLOR’S UNIVERSITY has introduced Malaysia’s first Bachelor of Mechatronics Engineering with Honours, aligning with the nation’s Industry 4.0 policy.

The programme highlights advancements across 12 key industries and prepares graduates with the essential skills to lead the sector.

The programme offers specialised tracks in robotics systems and artificial intelligence (AI), equipping students to navigate technological innovations in critical fields such as healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, and automotive.

It also features a comprehensive curriculum that meets the highest international standards, accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Council (EAC).

Upon completion, graduates are eligible to register with the Board of Engineers Malaysia, a signatory to the Washington Accord, and pursue careers as professional engineers.