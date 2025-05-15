TAYLOR’S UNIVERSITY has introduced Malaysia’s first Bachelor of Mechatronics Engineering with Honours, aligning with the nation’s Industry 4.0 policy.
The programme highlights advancements across 12 key industries and prepares graduates with the essential skills to lead the sector.
The programme offers specialised tracks in robotics systems and artificial intelligence (AI), equipping students to navigate technological innovations in critical fields such as healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, and automotive.
It also features a comprehensive curriculum that meets the highest international standards, accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Council (EAC).
Upon completion, graduates are eligible to register with the Board of Engineers Malaysia, a signatory to the Washington Accord, and pursue careers as professional engineers.
“With the global mechatronics market projected to reach US$2.25 (RM9.65) billion by 2031, this programme equips our students not just to meet the demand for job-ready engineers, but to be strategically poised to shape the future of technological innovations driving Industry 4.0 globally.
“The programme places Taylor’s students at the heart of innovation,” said Professor Ts Dr Sim Yee Wai, Acting Executive Dean of the Faculty of Innovation and Technology, Taylor’s University.
Sim, who is also the Programme Director of the Bachelor of Mechatronics Engineering with Honours at the School of Engineering, emphasised that the programme aims to develop engineers who will define the future of technology.
“By blending critical thinking, innovation, and hands-on experience, we are empowering students to lead advances in robotics, automation, and AI. Our graduates will not just adapt to change – they will drive it, accelerating Malaysia’s transformation into a digital-first nation,” he added.
Taylor’s University has also collaborated with global tech leaders such as DJI Academy Malaysia and Unitree Robotics, providing students with exposure to cutting-edge technologies through its in-house Engineering Undergraduates for Industrial Adoption (EUFORIA) and EUFORIA Type-Research (R) programmes.
Students engage directly with industry partners from Year 2, ensuring they gain practical skills and research experience that position them for high-demand roles in today’s competitive job market.
“At DJI Academy Malaysia, we recognise the importance of real-world collaboration with academia in fostering the next generation of engineers. As our first-ever academic partnership, the institution’s forward-thinking programme presents an exciting opportunity for us.
“We are proud to play a pivotal role in developing engineers who will push the boundaries of robotics and automation technologies, creating global solutions that transform industries,” said Darren Teh, General Manager of DJI Academy Malaysia.
Furthermore, students can apply their skills in real-world, cross-disciplinary projects through Taylor’s Robotics Club.
Students may also opt to pursue a fast-tracked Master’s degree in Mechatronics and Robotic Engineering via a 2+2 programme with the University of Birmingham, expanding their global education experience.
Want to know more? Visit https://university.taylors.edu.my/en/study/explore-all-programmes/engineering/undergraduate/bachelor-of-mechatronics-engineering