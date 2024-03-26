$!Vibrant ‘Luminous Raya’ at Atria Shopping Gallery

ATRIA Shopping Gallery, one of Klang Valley's iconic malls in the mid-1980s located in the heart of Damansara Jaya, recently unveiled its festive celebrations “The Luminous Raya”,an international, cross-cultural showcase that celebrates the heritage, culture and traditions of Malaysia and the Middle East.
Aimed at bringing light andhappiness to all shoppers, the Luminous Raya campaignrunning from March 21 to April 21was launched with the lighting of Middle Eastern lamps and an Arabic dance and instrumental musical performance, culminating in a bukapuasa session with underprivileged children from RumahSuciRohani.
The mall’s chief operating officer of property investment Seth Lim stated that apart from rejoicing the festivity, it is important that it strives to be as inclusive as possible. “As a community-centric mall, it is important to contribute to the needy society and go beyond accepting to embracing. Inclusionmust be at the heart of what we do. We are very delighted to know that our tenants are very supportive ofthis Raya corporate social responsibility activity for the 20 children from RumahSuciRohani and we will ensure that CSR atheart is continued even after the festival with the aid from all our tenants. I thank all the participating tenantsfor their continuous support for the deserving community.”
In keeping with the spirit of season, there was plenty of festive fun before breaking fast together with adelicious buffet. The children were treated with playtime at Jungle Gym & Bomb Battle Elite, haircuts at Kwik Cut and Atmosphere Salon, treats from MBO Cinema, a gift of fish tank and fishes for each child, duitraya from RUMA, plushie toys from Homes Harmony as well as gelato ice cream treat at Swich Café.
Thekids were also taken to Harvest Stationary to grab their school essentials sponsored by Atria ShoppingGallery.
As visitors enter Atria Shopping Gallery, they will be greeted with contemporary Middle Eastern lamps in bright, stunning colours dangling elegantly from the intricately colourful drapes hanging at the centre court of the ground floor and other stunning backdrop filled with photo-worthy opportunities entranced by the beauty of Middle Eastern-themed interior.
Equally Instagrammable is the elegant courtyard with a private lounge area and panoramic fountain as the centre-piece. With various booths from participating tenants’ booths, shoppers need not worry about missing out on essentials to brighten their festivities this year.
During the entire Ramadan month, shoppers can also choose from a variety of restaurants to break their fasting in with their families and loved ones, as well as unwind after a long day.
“From decor to food & beverage, Atria Shopping Gallery is a shopping haven for those looking to complete their celebrations this Raya.Shoppers can expect riveting traditional musical performances featuring rhythmic Raya ‘Sounds of the Bamboo’angklungperformance, Arabian giant Oyen inflatable mascot and upbeat ‘RiuhTradisiKampungDance’, along with awau kite-makingworkshop and many more exciting weekend activities,” says the mall.
That’s not all! To add to the excitement, we have lined-up a plenty of festive treats at Atria Shopping Gallery.
Raya rewards
It goes on till April 21, 10am to 10pm, at the concierge counteron the ground floor). Shoppers will be rewarded with exclusive RM10 Atria Shopping Voucher when they spend RM150 and above in two accumulated receipts on the same day for Atria Friends, RM250 for non-Atria Friends and RM20 Atria Shopping Voucher with a minimum spend of RM300 and above for Atria Friends and RM400 for non-Atria Friends in a maximum of twoaccumulated receipts on the same day.
Vibrant Raya bazaar
At the centrecourt on the ground floor, it will last until April 21, while at the concourse level it will last until April 7. There is a Ramadan bazaar at the south entrance on March 30-31.
From a variety of Raya booths, visitors can browse and select gifts from apparel, Turkish carpets to fashion accessories. They can also choose from an array of Raya cookies, hampers also other Raya essentials.
Ketupat Drop
On March 31 and Paril 6, at 5pm on the centre court, be the lucky one to pop and grab exciting prizes up to a total prize of RM10,000. Just be there to join the excitement. No spending is required.
Arabic Night costume competition
On April 21, from 2pm to 5pm at the centre court, watch your little one rock on the runway in Arabic costume. “Get Ready to be bold,” says the mall.Registration is free and open from now till April 18.
Aidilfitri Hunt
On April 21, from 3pm to 5pm, join a treasure hunt for clues mall-wide. Fifteen amazing prizes are waiting!
BukaPuasa Deals
Amazing deals are offered by the mall’s food and beverage outlets.
Snap & Win Digital Contest
Win a RM30 Dave Deli voucher – snap photos of yourself in your Hari Raya AidilfitriOOTD at any of The Luminous Raya decoration at the centre court. To take part, share your best photo on social media and hashtag#TheLumniousRayaAtAtria #AtriaDJ .Limited to five winners only.
The detailed schedule of The Luminous Raya activities is shown below (date, time, venue and activity):
March 30
- 3pm to 4pm, mall-wide: Arabian Giant Oyen Inflatable Mascot
- 5pm to 6pm, ground floor, in front of AtmosphereSalon: RayaPressed Flower Workshop
- 7pm to 8pm, centre court, ground floor: Pianist showcase by Yang I-duen
March 31
- 12pm to 5pm, level 1, in front ofAtmosphere Salon: Easter Day Party
- 3pm to 4pm, centre court, ground floor: Ting Tari PiringRaya Dance
- 5pm to 5.30pm, centre court, ground floor: Raya KetupatDrop
April 6
- 3pm to 4pm, centre court, ground floor: Retro Raya Nostalgia Dance
- 5pm to 5.30pm, centre court, ground floor: Raya Ketupat Drop
- 7pm to 8pm, centre court, ground floor: Pianist Showcase by Yang I-duen
April 7
- 4.30pm to 5pm, centre court, ground floor: Sounds of the Bamboo –AngklungPerformance
- 5pm to 6pm, ground floor, in front of Atmosphere Salon: Raya Money Felt Packet Workshop
April 10
- 3pm to 4pm, mall-wide: Arabian Giant Oyen Inflatable Mascot
April 11
- 3pm to 4pm, mall-wide: Genie the Stilt Walker
April 13
- 5pm to 6pm, ground floor, in front of Atmosphere Salon: Raya Batik Painting Workshop
- 7pm to 8pm, centre court, ground floor: Pianist Showcase by Yang I-duen
April 14
- 5pm to 6pm, ground floor, in front Atmosphere Salon: Raya Ketupat Felt Making Workshop
April 20
- 2pm to 5pm, centre court, ground floor: Recycle Fashion Show & Competition
- 3pm to 4pm, mall-wide: Genie the Stilt Walker
- 7pm to 8pm, ground floor, in front of Atmosphere Salon: Pianist Showcase by Yang I-duen
April 21
- 2pm to 5pm, centre court, ground floor: Arabic Night Costume Competition
- 3pm to 4pm, mall-wide: Arabian Giant Oyen Inflatable Mascot
- 3pm to 5pm, mall-wide: Aidilfitri Mall Hunt.