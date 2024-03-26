$!Vibrant ‘Luminous Raya’ at Atria Shopping Gallery

ATRIA Shopping Gallery, one of Klang Valley's iconic malls in the mid-1980s located in the heart of Damansara Jaya, recently unveiled its festive celebrations “The Luminous Raya”,an international, cross-cultural showcase that celebrates the heritage, culture and traditions of Malaysia and the Middle East.

Aimed at bringing light andhappiness to all shoppers, the Luminous Raya campaignrunning from March 21 to April 21was launched with the lighting of Middle Eastern lamps and an Arabic dance and instrumental musical performance, culminating in a bukapuasa session with underprivileged children from RumahSuciRohani.

The mall’s chief operating officer of property investment Seth Lim stated that apart from rejoicing the festivity, it is important that it strives to be as inclusive as possible. “As a community-centric mall, it is important to contribute to the needy society and go beyond accepting to embracing. Inclusionmust be at the heart of what we do. We are very delighted to know that our tenants are very supportive ofthis Raya corporate social responsibility activity for the 20 children from RumahSuciRohani and we will ensure that CSR atheart is continued even after the festival with the aid from all our tenants. I thank all the participating tenantsfor their continuous support for the deserving community.”

In keeping with the spirit of season, there was plenty of festive fun before breaking fast together with adelicious buffet. The children were treated with playtime at Jungle Gym & Bomb Battle Elite, haircuts at Kwik Cut and Atmosphere Salon, treats from MBO Cinema, a gift of fish tank and fishes for each child, duitraya from RUMA, plushie toys from Homes Harmony as well as gelato ice cream treat at Swich Café.

Thekids were also taken to Harvest Stationary to grab their school essentials sponsored by Atria ShoppingGallery.

As visitors enter Atria Shopping Gallery, they will be greeted with contemporary Middle Eastern lamps in bright, stunning colours dangling elegantly from the intricately colourful drapes hanging at the centre court of the ground floor and other stunning backdrop filled with photo-worthy opportunities entranced by the beauty of Middle Eastern-themed interior.

Equally Instagrammable is the elegant courtyard with a private lounge area and panoramic fountain as the centre-piece. With various booths from participating tenants’ booths, shoppers need not worry about missing out on essentials to brighten their festivities this year.

During the entire Ramadan month, shoppers can also choose from a variety of restaurants to break their fasting in with their families and loved ones, as well as unwind after a long day.

“From decor to food & beverage, Atria Shopping Gallery is a shopping haven for those looking to complete their celebrations this Raya.Shoppers can expect riveting traditional musical performances featuring rhythmic Raya ‘Sounds of the Bamboo’angklungperformance, Arabian giant Oyen inflatable mascot and upbeat ‘RiuhTradisiKampungDance’, along with awau kite-makingworkshop and many more exciting weekend activities,” says the mall.

That’s not all! To add to the excitement, we have lined-up a plenty of festive treats at Atria Shopping Gallery.