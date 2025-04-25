WATSONS Malaysia unveils its highly anticipated K-Beauty campaign for 2025, set to run from April 15 to May 5, 2025.
The campaign, titled Watsons K-Beauty Festa 2025 “The Seoul’s Dreamland”, promises a month-long celebration of all things K-beauty.
“As Malaysia’s leading offline and online (O+O) health and beauty retailer, Watsons is proud to continue driving innovative and meaningful campaigns that resonate with our ever-evolving members.
With the rising influence and demand for Korean beauty and wellness, we aim to make this the largest Korean Beauty Festa in the country.
This year marks the third edition of our much-anticipated K-Beauty campaign. It reflects Watsons’ ongoing commitment to curating trend-forward, high-quality Korean products, solidifying our position as the go-to destination for beauty and wellness solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and members” said Caryn Loh, Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia and COO of Health & Beauty Asia, AS Watson Group.
The K-Beauty Festa 2025 will take place from April 24 to 27 at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre, offering a dreamy escape into the heart of Seoul’s beauty culture.
This time around, the festival features two-fold participating brands with over 80
renowned brands. The festival invites K-beauty lovers of all ages to indulge in an immersive experience from skincare, cosmetics, healthcare, and personal care to exclusive K-pop merchandise.
In addition, the campaign expands into K-wellness, introducing a broader range of health-forward products to support a more holistic approach to self-care and well-being, reflecting the evolving lifestyles of our customers.
Watsons has transformed the event into a one-of-a-kind beauty playground, packed with interactive activities, limited-time deals, and the latest K-beauty trends.
In a whimsical collaboration with local illustrator Yellobanana, the event features
an interactive world where visitors can explore dreamy installations, discover their perfect K-beauty look, and snap Instagram-worthy shots at specially designed check-in spots.
In addition, consumers can unlock exclusive Gifts with Purchase designed by Yellobanana.
By shopping for their K-beauty favourites at the Festa, customers will receive a cute bag with a minimum cost of RM150, a stylish laptop bag with RM250, and a functional wagon to store all their purchases with RM350.
Customers can also enjoy complimentary
product redemptions at selected booths and take part in interactive demos while discovering the latest innovations from their favourite K-beauty brands.
Those who RSVP for the event can also redeem an RM10 e-voucher to enjoy instant savings when shopping online with Watsons. Click here to RSVP for the K-Beauty Festa 2025: https://www.watsons.com.my/promo-k-beauty.
To give Watsons Club members the ultimate treat, Watsons is partnering with SUKA Travel & Tours to launch the Watsons K-Beauty Spend & Win Contest! Customers who spend a minimum of RM120 on participating K-beauty brands in-store or online from April 15 to May 5, 2025 will stand a chance to win amazing prizes.
Ten (10) lucky members will win 6D4N tour packages to Seoul, Korea, and twenty (20) lucky members will win exclusive Korean health & beauty product hampers worth up to RM500 each.
For the whole month, get the limited edition RM9.90 Secret Enamel Pin and the specially designed K-Beauty Acne Patch, available exclusively at the Watsons stores and online.
Whether you’re here to glow up, glam up, or simply soak up the K-beauty vibes, “The Seoul’s Dreamland” is your one-stop destination for all things Korean beauty. So, mark your calendars, bring your friends, and step into a world where beauty dreams come true only at Watsons K-Beauty Festa 2025.
For more information, visit www.watsons.com.my or follow us on social @watsonsmy.