WATSONS Malaysia unveils its highly anticipated K-Beauty campaign for 2025, set to run from April 15 to May 5, 2025.

The campaign, titled Watsons K-Beauty Festa 2025 “The Seoul’s Dreamland”, promises a month-long celebration of all things K-beauty.

“As Malaysia’s leading offline and online (O+O) health and beauty retailer, Watsons is proud to continue driving innovative and meaningful campaigns that resonate with our ever-evolving members.

With the rising influence and demand for Korean beauty and wellness, we aim to make this the largest Korean Beauty Festa in the country.

This year marks the third edition of our much-anticipated K-Beauty campaign. It reflects Watsons’ ongoing commitment to curating trend-forward, high-quality Korean products, solidifying our position as the go-to destination for beauty and wellness solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and members” said Caryn Loh, Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia and COO of Health & Beauty Asia, AS Watson Group.

The K-Beauty Festa 2025 will take place from April 24 to 27 at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre, offering a dreamy escape into the heart of Seoul’s beauty culture.

This time around, the festival features two-fold participating brands with over 80

renowned brands. The festival invites K-beauty lovers of all ages to indulge in an immersive experience from skincare, cosmetics, healthcare, and personal care to exclusive K-pop merchandise.

In addition, the campaign expands into K-wellness, introducing a broader range of health-forward products to support a more holistic approach to self-care and well-being, reflecting the evolving lifestyles of our customers.