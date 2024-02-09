6 ways to make most of umrah travel in Mecca

Exploring holy city’s landmark wonders

AFTER performing the sacred pilgrimage of umrah, many pilgrims seek to continue their journey through Mecca and discover more of this holy city. As one of the most visited cities in the world, Mecca presents an opportunity to explore beyond worship. From historical sites to modern attractions, every corner of Mecca provides an experience that enriches both spiritually and intellectually. Aside from the magnificent Masjid al-Haram, Mecca has much more to offer. For those looking to delve deeper into the wonders of Mecca, these destinations offer a unique opportunity to experience the city’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

1. Morning reflections at Jabal Al-Nour Jabal Al-Nour, also known as the Mountain of Light, where the Prophet Muhammad received his first divine revelations, offers a serene start to the day. Located around 4.8km from Mecca, the journey to climb to the top is challenging yet rewarding. The summit offers a breathtaking panoramic view and captures the city’s beauty in the morning light, leaving a sense of tranquillity and allowing visitors to reflect upon the profound history that unfolded here.

2. Discovering wonders at Makkah Museum For those interested in exploring the rich tapestry of Mecca’s history, the Makkah Museum offers a fascinating journey through time. Located near the Masjid al-Haram, the museum showcases captivating exhibits, diverse collection of artefacts and interactive displays that narrate the city’s past, guiding the visitors through the footsteps of ancient civilisations. A visit to the museum will broaden intellectual and cultural perspectives in addition to spiritual experience.

3. Sewing and knitting at Kiswa Factory of Holy Ka’aba The Kiswa Factory of the Holy Ka’aba (King Abdulaziz Complex) welcomes visitors to witness the intricate craftsmanship and devotion that goes into creating kiswa, the majestic covering of the Holy Ka-aba, which is made from pure silk embroidered with silver wires painted with glittering gold. The factory offers an unforgettable experience to explore one of the top silk knitting and embroidery facilities and the production stages involving 200 professionals, where visitors marvel at the meticulous artistry that adorns this sacred structure, symbolising unity and reverence.

4. Spiritual stroll through Al-Muallaa Cemetery Al-Muallaa Cemetery, also known as Jannat al-Mualla, is one of the oldest and largest cemeteries in the region. Considered as a significant historic site in Islamic history, it is the resting place of several notable Islamic figures, including relatives of the Prophet Muhammad. Visitors will be reminded of the profound connection between life, faith and history as they walk through the serene grounds. The tranquillity of the cemetery offers a contemplative space to reflect on the spiritual journey they have undertaken.

5. Shopping and culinary delights at Abraj Al Bait Towers The Abraj Al Bait Towers are a marvel of modern architecture and luxury. This iconic complex houses the Clock Tower Museum, which offers stunning panoramic views of the city. The towers are also home to high-end shopping centres, international dining options and the prestigious Makkah Clock Royal Tower, making it a hub for both pilgrims and tourists. A blend of modern comfort and historical grandeur, it is a great place to relax, enjoy spectacular views and indulge in some luxurious amenities.