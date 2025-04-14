Acer Malaysia has unveiled the latest additions to its Swift thin and light series, with the Swift 16 AI and Swift Lite 14 that were designed from the ground up to seamlessly integrate into each users’ dynamic and on-the-go lifestyles.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra processors, these laptops are developed to enhance productivity, creativity and connectivity for professionals, creators and everyday users alike to unlock their potential.

The latest Swift lineup offers a compelling combination of performance, battery life and advanced features, with a focus on next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to deliver an efficient computing experience.

Powerfully sleek, effortlessly portable

Featuring a premium sleek aluminium design that is elegant and durable for everyday adventures, the Acer Swift 16 AI is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor to deliver more than 120 total Tera-Operations Per Second (TOPS) and up to 20 hours of usage.

Injecting more vibrant colours and details into the Swift 16 AI is the 16-inch WQXGA+ Oled display, along with a host of AI-powered functionalities, such as the Acer PurifiedVoice that automatically removes background noise during online meetings whether at home or in public settings.

For the 1440p QHD webcam, there is the Acer PurifiedView, which uses AI to deliver crystal-clear visuals with portrait background blur for polished video conferencing. Acer User Sensing 2.0 further enhances convenience and security by automatically locking the laptop when users step away and waking it when they return.