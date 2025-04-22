DAESUNG, vocalist of K-pop group BigBang, is finally making his return to Malaysia with a solo concert. His D’s Wave 2025 Asia Tour in Malaysia will take place on Saturday, June 7 at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting.

This concert marks Daesung’s long-awaited solo comeback to the Malaysian stage after several years, much to the excitement of his dedicated fans. Renowned for his soulful voice and dynamic stage presence, Daesung promises an unforgettable show filled with heartfelt music and high-energy performances.

Amid fan anticipation, Daesung’s agencies, R&D Company and D-Label, have officially included Malaysia on the tour map. The tour also coincides with the release of Daesung’s first solo mini-album, D’s Wave, making this his first major performance featuring brand-new tracks and a refreshed concept.

Aside from his musical talents, Daesung is beloved for his charming personality and sense of humour, having left a strong impression in the world of variety shows, YouTube and entertainment. This concert is not only a musical celebration but also a heartwarming reunion between Daesung and his fans.

Do not miss the chance to ride the wave with Daesung this June as it is going to be an experience like no other.

The D’s Wave 2025 Asia Tour kicks off on 26–27 April at Seoul’s Olympic Hall, followed by stops in Ho Chi Minh City, Taipei, Hong Kong, Kobe, Yokohama and more.

Tickets will go on sale on May 2, from 4.26pm, with prices ranging from RM388 to RM788.