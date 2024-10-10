AS the world continues to rapidly evolve into a digital one, there is a growing concern over the effects of blue light exposure from the increase in time spent looking at screens, particularly for children left under the care of tablets and smartphones.

For parents and caregivers, it is important to know the impact of the aforementioned and that it is important to safeguard the vision of the next generation.

Blue light defined

A high energy visible light in the spectrum of 415 – 495 nanometres, blue light primarily comes from the sun but it is also emitted by digital devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers and LED lighting.

In recent years, the time most individuals spend staring at screens has skyrocketed among adults and children, particularly beginning with the pandemic accelerating remote learning and entertainment consumption through digital platforms.

For instance, a 2021 research published in the Journal of Children and Media revealed out of the 340 Malaysian parents surveyed, 60% started giving their children screen time before the age of 18 months.

Globally, children are estimated to spend four to six hours a day watching or using screens.

Due to how young they are, the eyes of children are particularly susceptible to adverse reactions from blue light. Their crystalline lenses

are clearer, allowing more short-wavelength blue light to penetrate and reach the retina.

As children’s eyes are still developing, they are more sensitive to potential damage from prolonged exposure.