Delicious dumplings

CHINESE dumplings hold a cherished spot in culinary tradition. Each bite is a harmony of texture and flavour, wrapped in delicate dough that transforms simple ingredients into something tasty. If you are exploring non-pork options, this guide will walk you through five iconic dumpling recipes made pork-free, retaining their authentic allure.

Har Gow (crystal shrimp dumplings)

Renowned for their translucent wrappers, Har Gow showcases the delicate interplay of prawns and chewy, crystal-like skin.

Ingredients

For the wrapper

100g of wheat starch

50g of tapioca starch

120ml of boiling water

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

For the filling

200g of peeled prawns (roughly chopped)

1 teaspoon of sesame oil

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of light soy sauce

1 teaspoon of cornflour

½ teaspoon of grated ginger

Instructions

1. Mix the wheat and tapioca starch in a bowl. Gradually add boiling water, stirring until a dough forms. Add oil and knead into a smooth dough. Cover with a damp cloth.

2. Combine the filling ingredients in a bowl. Mix thoroughly.

3. Divide the dough into small portions and roll out thin circles.

4. Place a teaspoon of filling in the centre of each wrapper. Fold into pleats to form a crescent.

5. Steam for six to eight minutes until translucent.