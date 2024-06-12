Delicious dumplings

CHINESE dumplings hold a cherished spot in culinary tradition. Each bite is a harmony of texture and flavour, wrapped in delicate dough that transforms simple ingredients into something tasty. If you are exploring non-pork options, this guide will walk you through five iconic dumpling recipes made pork-free, retaining their authentic allure.
Har Gow (crystal shrimp dumplings)
Renowned for their translucent wrappers, Har Gow showcases the delicate interplay of prawns and chewy, crystal-like skin.
Ingredients
For the wrapper
100g of wheat starch
50g of tapioca starch
120ml of boiling water
1 tablespoon of vegetable oil
For the filling
200g of peeled prawns (roughly chopped)
1 teaspoon of sesame oil
1 tablespoon of sugar
1 teaspoon of light soy sauce
1 teaspoon of cornflour
½ teaspoon of grated ginger
Instructions
1. Mix the wheat and tapioca starch in a bowl. Gradually add boiling water, stirring until a dough forms. Add oil and knead into a smooth dough. Cover with a damp cloth.
2. Combine the filling ingredients in a bowl. Mix thoroughly.
3. Divide the dough into small portions and roll out thin circles.
4. Place a teaspoon of filling in the centre of each wrapper. Fold into pleats to form a crescent.
5. Steam for six to eight minutes until translucent.
Siew Mai (steamed open-face dumplings)
Traditionally pork-filled, this recipe replaces it with chicken and prawns for a juicy, savoury bite.
Ingredients
200g of minced chicken
100g of chopped prawns
2 tablespoons of water chestnuts (finely diced)
1 tablespoon of light soy sauce
1 teaspoon of sesame oil
1 teaspoon of cornflour
20 wonton wrappers
Instructions
1. In a bowl, mix chicken, prawns, water chestnuts, soy sauce, sesame oil and cornflour.
2. Take a wonton wrapper, place a tablespoon of filling in the centre and form a small open cup shape by squeezing the edges around the filling.
3. Top with a garnish of diced carrot or a prawn piece.
4. Steam for eight to 10 minutes until the filling is cooked.
Xiao Long Bao
This gelatinous chicken version melts into soup when steamed, creating the characteristic burst of flavour.
Ingredients
For the filling
200g of minced chicken
50g of chicken stock (reduced to a gel by chilling)
1 tablespoon of soy sauce
1 teaspoon of sesame oil
1 teaspoon of ginger (grated)
½ teaspoon of sugar
For the wrapper
300g of all-purpose flour
140ml of warm water
Instructions
1. Mix flour and water to form a dough. Knead until smooth, cover and let it rest for 30 minutes.
2. Mix the filling ingredients, including diced chicken stock gel.
3. Roll dough into thin circles. Place a spoonful of filling in the centre and pleat into a sealed pouch.
4. Steam for eight to 10 minutes, ensuring the broth inside remains intact.
Wonton
Wonton, often served in broth or fried, are light yet satisfying. A vegetarian filling gives these dumplings a fresh twist.
Ingredients
For the filling
200g of silken tofu (crumbled)
1 cup of spinach (blanched and chopped)
2 spring onions (finely chopped)
1 tablespoon of light soy sauce
1 teaspoon of sesame oil
For the wrapper
20 store-bought wonton wrappers
Instructions
1. Combine tofu, spinach, spring onions, soy sauce and sesame oil in a bowl.
2. Place a teaspoon of filling on each wrapper. Fold diagonally into a triangle, then pinch the ends together to form a classic wonton shape.
3. Boil in water or broth for two to three minutes or fry until golden brown.
Char Siew Bao (BBQ chicken buns)
Replacing pork with chicken, these buns deliver the sweet and savoury satisfaction of char siew.
Ingredients
For the dough
250g of plain flour
1 teaspoon of baking powder
1 tablespoon of sugar
1 teaspoon of yeast
100ml of warm water
For the filling
200g of cooked chicken (diced)
2 tablespoons of hoisin sauce
1 tablespoon of oyster sauce
1 teaspoon of sugar
Instructions
1. Dissolve sugar and yeast in warm water. Mix with flour and baking powder to form a dough. Knead until smooth, cover and let rise for one to two hours.
2. Mix chicken with hoisin, oyster sauce and sugar.
3. Divide the dough into small balls and roll into flat circles. Place filling in the centre and seal into a bun shape.
4. Steam buns for 10 to 12 minutes until fluffy.
Chinese dumplings embody the beauty of tradition and adaptability. So, gather your ingredients and your loved ones – dumpling-making is as much about the experience as the delicious results.