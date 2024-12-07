Foodpanda launches deals for solo diners

FOOD and grocery delivery platform Foodpanda has launched Meal For One, a new solo meal option with all-inclusive pricing and no minimum spend. The feature unlocks greater convenience and affordability of single orders with curated set menus from over 2,000 restaurants and familiar brands such as Street Churros, Pizza Hut, KFC, The Chicken Rice Shop, Kenangan Coffee as well as local favourites, including D’Laksa, Sate Kajang Haji Samuri, Ayam Penyet Best, Ali, Muthu & Ah Hock and Original Penang Kayu Nasi Kandar.

Besides catering to the needs of solo diners, Meal For One also functions as an independent order within a group order, allowing customers to order from different restaurants as a group.

“We recognise a growing appetite from solo diners for convenient yet affordable meal options that complement busy schedules,” said Foodpanda Malaysia commercial director Jenny Tay.

“With Meal For One, customers do not need to worry about hitting a minimum spend amount or incurring small order fees. The order process has also been simplified to provide our customers with a quicker, hassle-free order experience.”

Foodpanda’s Meal For One sets the table for one, complete with a main and either a side or drink, or both. Available in a majority of areas in Klang Valley, with meals from as low as RM11 inclusive of delivery fees, solo diners can effortlessly browse all available sets from restaurants located near by under the Meal For One category on the Foodpanda platform.

“New Foodpanda users can save even more by enjoying free delivery from selected restaurants, including those that offer Meal For One sets, which will be automatically reflected on the order page.

“The order process has also been simplified to enable customers to place their orders in just a few clicks, making it even more fuss-free,” said Tay.