Full of fisticuffs fun

Family vacation becomes violent therapy in Nobody 2

BOB Odenkirk returns as Hutch Mansell, the world’s most lethally overqualified suburban dad and this time, the stakes are more personal and more hilarious. If the original Nobody gave audiences a taste of how satisfying it can be to watch a seemingly ordinary man unleash unholy violence on terrible people, the sequel ups the ante with waterparks, theme park operators, shady sheriffs and a crime boss so over-the-top, she might as well have walked straight out of a telenovela. In the best way possible.

For the family What makes Nobody 2 so enjoyable is that it does not try to outsmart itself. The film knows exactly what it is, a mid-budget action sequel with punchlines, punch-outs and parental bonding through projectile weaponry. And it leans in hard. This time, Hutch is not just snapping necks for revenge. He is doing it for the family. The sequel trades urban warfare for summer vacation gone very wrong, taking place in the delightfully corny town of Plummerville, a pastel hellscape of hot dogs, bumper boats and hidden criminal empires. Yes, it is still a world where dad jokes coexist with death traps. And yes, the tone is still that wonderful mix of ultraviolent absurdity and midlife crisis therapy. But the beauty of Nobody 2 lies in its emotional throughline. It is not just about fighting, it is about fighting for something.

Come for the carnage, stay for the catharsis Odenkirk proves once again that he is the everyman action hero nobody knew they needed. He throws punches with all the conviction of a guy who just got overcharged at a gas station and it is endlessly satisfying to watch him obliterate anyone behaving like a jerk. Playground bullies? Theme park thugs? Corrupt cops? All get taken down with the kind of creative brutality that elicits cheers, not cringes. But the real fun comes from the family dynamic. Connie Nielsen gets more time to shine as Becca, no longer just a supportive spouse, but someone who matches Hutch beat-for-beat in resourcefulness and resolve. Christopher Lloyd is back too, still delightfully deranged and trigger-happy and RZA’s return brings even more smooth swagger to the carnage. New additions like John Ortiz, Colin Hanks and Sharon Stone bring enough villainous flair to keep things spicy, especially Stone, who chews scenery and henchmen alike with unhinged glee.

No logic, no problem To enjoy Nobody 2, one must simply adopt the right mindset: Just watch it. Do not question the logistics of how a dad with a missing pinky can still outfight trained killers. Do not ponder the feasibility of a theme park being rigged like a booby-trapped war zone. Do not worry about plot holes, just revel in the carnage. This is a universe where the rules of physics, parenting and public liability do not apply. And that is what makes it fun. It is as if someone asked, “What if Home Alone, John Wick and National Lampoon’s Vacation had a lovechild?” And then gave that lovechild a sledgehammer and some explosive fireworks.

Sequel that hits where it counts Nobody 2 knows better than to fix what was not broken. It doubles down on what worked in the original: bone-crunching action, dry humour and the deep satisfaction of watching a man punch through every single obstacle in his path. But it also adds heart. There is a tenderness underneath all the testosterone here, about rekindling love, reconnecting with family and maybe, maybe not murdering every obstacle in sight (but no promises). Each character arc, no matter how ridiculous, lands with enough sincerity to keep the audience rooting for them between the blood sprays. The direction by Timo Tjahjanto keeps things slick, stylish and sometimes gleefully unhinged, while the writing team, led by Derek Kolstad (the man who gave us John Wick), manages to infuse humanity without losing sight of what the audience came for: beatdowns and badassery.