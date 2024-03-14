G-Dragon’s agency squashes romance speculation

G-DRAGON’S agency Galaxy Corp has vehemently denied any romantic entanglement between Kwon Ji-yong and former Miss Korea runner-up Kim Go-eun.

Despite the buzz and fervent speculation, Galaxy Corp clarified that Kim is merely a cherished acquaintance, described affectionately as a dongsaeng (younger friend) within G-Dragon’s social circle.

Addressing the origins of the rumours, the agency highlighted that the speculation initially surfaced in China and later gained traction elsewhere. Yet, upon thorough investigation, Galaxy Corp confirmed that there is no truth to the romantic link between G-Dragon and Kim.

Rumours swirled in the media last July when Bigbang’s leader G-Dragon and Kim were spotted together at a football match in Osaka, Japan. Speculations reached fever pitch as fans dissected their interactions on social media, igniting rumours of a budding romance between the two.