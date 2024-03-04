(G)I-dle Showcase at 1 Utama

1 UTAMA Shopping Centre has opened the Play Line Friends Pop Up in collaboration with (G)I-dle, offering an exclusive experience from now to May 5, 2024, at the centre court on the first floor.

This event marks Malaysia’s debut of the pop-up, coinciding with the release of (G)I-dle’s eagerly awaited second full album 2, joining the ranks of cities like Shanghai, Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok and Sydney in hosting this unique experience.

The pop-up celebrates the essence of the new album and the distinct personalities of its five members, with each section designed to showcase their individuality.

Fans, also known as Neverland, along with K-pop enthusiasts, can explore a range of exclusive merchandise inspired by the album, including photocards, keyrings, sticker packs, T-shirts, hoodies and caps. These items come in stylish black, white and grey shades, each adorned with the exclusive album logo.

For a limited period, spending RM300 will earn visitors a special (G)I-dle photocards, and those who spend RM500 will receive an exclusive poster.

Additionally, the pop-up features several Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. Visitors can enjoy photo booths set up to take pictures with (G)I-dle members, an LED animated giant screen to dance along with their music videos and hit tracks, a 3D round mirror featuring (G)I-dle’s original signatures and themed photo walls in silver and black that capture elements from the album.