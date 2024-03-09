INDIAN national para-archer Sheetal Devi has made headlines around the globe for her jaw-dropping skills at the Paris Paralympics.

Competing in the Women’s Individual Compound Open Archery event, the 17-year-old showcased her unique shooting technique that defies expectations, using her right leg, shoulder, and jaw to draw and release the bowstring.

In a widely-shared video on X, Sheetal’s flawless bullseye received thunderous applause, cementing her place in the competition with a perfect score of 10.

She delivered a record-breaking performance in the Women’s Individual Compound Archery qualifiers, shattering the previous World Record of 698 with an impressive 703 out of 720 points.

Despite her narrow loss to Chile’s Zuniga Mariana by just one point, 137-138, Sheetal’s performance captivated international audiences.

A rising star, Sheetal previously clinched 3 medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, including two golds and a silver.

Netizens were clearly in awe of her.

One user called BalaCA001 wrote: “Even a man of good physical strength cannot shoot an arrow so elegantly. What a shot goosebumps moment.”

“Absolutely brilliant from Sheetal Devi,” Ameet Jalali commented.