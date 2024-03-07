A young woman recently confessed her situation with her parents after receiving her SPM results which they strongly disapproved of.

Shared by @meinmokhtar on X, the 18-year-old prefaced her confession by describing her sadness upon seeing her parents prioritise her younger siblings and claims to have sacrificed a lot for them.

“My childhood is not the same as my younger siblings and I really want what they have,” she said.

After getting her SPM results, which consisted of 5C+, 1D and 1E, her parents did not congratulate her or even show their pride in her results as prior to this she scored straight Gs in her trial exams however, she received praises from others for doing her best during the exams.

Adding salt to the wound, her UPU application to pursue her higher education was rejected, prompting her parents’ comment of her results being the reason for rejection as it was “stupid”, adding that she had no hope of entering any university.

“I will not give up so long as my appeal is pending but I am still feeling down because my parents do not support me,” she lamented, reiterating her grouses of having to sacrifice a lot for her younger siblings.

Netizens expressed their dissatisfaction toward the young woman’s confession, mostly pointing out how bad her results were and advised her to either retake her SPM or find other alternatives such as polytechnic courses.

