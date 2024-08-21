MALAYSIAN activist Saharuddin Amirullah often makes waves on social media for his charitable work.

Recently, the kind Samaritan’s encounter with two young boys in Sabah has gone viral.

In the two-minute video posted onto TikTok, he could be seen driving along a road when he spots two kids carrying what appears to be a basket full of food.

He shares that he has once came across the two kids but unfortunately, did not get the chance to hail them down. So this time, he added he hopes to purchase all their goods.

The kids inform him that they are selling pastels, a type of curry puff-looking pastry that has a fried bee hoon dipped in a vinegar sauce filling. It is a traditional food of the Suluk ethnic group in Sabah that is tough to find in West Malaysia.

“Just by looking at the kids faces and how they speak, I can guess the are good kids.

“So, I want to help buy all their goods,” said Saharuddin.

The kids then tell him they don’t get any profit if they don’t sell all the pastries. But despite the odds, they persist as this is their livelihood.

Touched, Saharuddin purchased all of the pastels before informing one of the kids to keep the change. He also generously gave the second kid extra cash.

“The two kids breathed a sigh of relief because this meant they could return home early,” he commented in his video.

But Saharuddin’s kindness did not stop there.

The kids were noticeably exhausted from all the walking to sell the fried goods so he even offered them a ride back to their homes.

“Are you exhausted?”

“Yes brother, can you send us back home?”

At the end of the video, the boys now with smiles plastered on their faces, waved goodbye to Saharuddin and headed back to their houses.

“The pastels that they sell are so delicious which was why I was willing to purcase all of it.

“If you see these two kids selling their goodies, please help support them, as they are selling not to be rich but for their survival,” captioned Saharuddin in his post.

The TikTok videos which have since garnered 323,000 views were flooded with comments from netizens who were proud of the two boys initiative to earn money to support their family.

“I’m very touched when I see children who understand the hardships of life. Willingly and sincerely helping their family. May their affairs be made easier,” said @me_who.

Some even recalled their own childhood where they would sell food to earn an income.

“When I was in school, this is how I used to sell. In the morning, I would sell cakes, and in the afternoon, I would go to school. Pastil was also one of the cakes I sold. Even now, I still remember the faces of those who used to give me tips when buying. May they be blessed,” commented Haqiem.

