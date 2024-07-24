MALAYSIA is known for its street food variety, so it’s no surprise that tourists are spoiled for choice.

There are endless smorgasbord of dishes thanks to our rich diversity but the ramen omelette is simply not one of them.

Buzzfeed’s Tasty, a site that features recipes and bite-sized food videos recently took to their Instagram page to share a video recipe of ramen omelette.

According to the post, the ramen omelette cart in Malaysia is a well-known street food vendor famous for its unique blend of Japanese and Malaysian flavours.

“It serves delicious ramen noodles wrapped in a fluffy omelette, creating a savoury and satisfying meal that’s loved by locals and tourists!

“The cart often attracts long lines, so instead of waiting in that, come try this delicious twist at home!” said the post.

The video has since amassed 22.5 million views and over 1,200 comments.

ALSO READ: Foreigners repulsed by Malaysia’s ‘cheese leleh’ platter

Understandably, the post has elicited the confusion of many Malaysians who were wondering how the ramen omelette was a Malaysian street food dish.

“Am I the only one who doesn’t know that this is a popular street food in Malaysia,” questioned a confused netizen in the comments.

“I think I can collectively say as a Malaysian, we have never seen any stall that sells this,” said another, adding that the ramen omelette still looked like a delicious dish.

However a Malaysian netizen took to the comment section to explain that this dish was actually ‘Murtabak Maggie’.

“To all confused Malaysians out there, this is actually Murtabak Maggie. Malaysians will call any instant noodle Maggie, whereas in the western world, instant noodle is referred to as ramen. The version shown here is the fusion version and not the original,” clarified the netizen.

Street food or not, would you give this recipe a try?