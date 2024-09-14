WHEN it comes to relaxation, we humans often indulge in massages. But have you ever considered if our pets might crave some relaxation too?

A recent viral video highlights just that.

The footage, shared by @ulat_bulu_bulu on X (formerly Twitter), showcases a black and white cat receiving a soothing shoulder massage from its owner. The feline appears utterly content, lounging with half-closed eyes and visibly enjoying the gentle rubdown. At one point, it even adjusts its position, seemingly guiding its owner to the perfect spot.

The 20-second clip, featuring the cat and owner relaxing on the carpet, quickly captivated the internet. Netizens couldn’t get enough of the adorable sight and filled the comments with playful remarks.

One user called uafiqah commented: “That cat looks completely exhausted, even though all it does is eat, sleep, and play.”

“This cat has better life than me,” Hazel wrote.

“Alololoo... Poor thing is tired. So cute,” BuditArtpop commented.

The video has amassed over 67,700 views and 3000 likes.