IF there’s one thing the pandemic taught us, is that you can always count on a fellow Malaysian to help you in times of trouble.

Recently, a woman from China found herself moved by the kindness displayed by a group of Malaysians.

In a Xiaohongshu post, the woman who had returned from the Taman Ungku Tun Aminah Night Market in Johor only to discover that her car had been blocked by a large delivery truck who had double-parked next to her car.

Unfortunately there was no contact information displayed on the truck for the woman to call.

She then approached a couple of men who were chatting at a local kopitiam who advised her to honk in hopes of alerting the owner of the delivery truck.

The group of men then even went to the extent of lifting one of the other cars who was blocking the way, in order to create a small gap for her car to pass through.

In the 32-second video, the man along with his friend could be seen patiently guiding the woman out of the tight space.

In another incident, she shared that she had passed a night market that was closing up for the day. To her surprise, one of the stall owner called her over and gave her a big bag of corn!

The woman goes on to share that since her arrival in Malaysia, she has discovered that Malaysians are very kind folks and her family enjoy residing here.

“Since coming to Malaysia, I’ve found the people here to be very kind.

“Of course, I can’t rule out the fact that my understanding might be limited due to a short time frame, but just from the driving experience, my husband’s road rage has been “cured” here.

“In summary, we really like it here so far. If we manage to get our visa sorted out, it’ll be even better.”

