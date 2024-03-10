CHINESE doctors have issued a strong warning after actress Deng Sha sparked widespread concern by adding “height-boosting” supplements to her 11-year-old son’s meals.

Deng, famous for her roles in costume dramas and followed by 7 million people on China’s Weibo, posted a video showing her sprinkling the supplement into a supposedly nutritious dish for her son, affectionately called Big Linzi.

She explained that her son, standing at 146cm, is among the shortest boys in his class, where the average height ranges between 160 cm and 170 cm, South China Morning Post reported.

Big Linzi had gained public attention after appearing with his mother on the reality show Super Mom, where his polite and charming demeanour left a lasting impression on viewers.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 100 million views on Weibo and igniting a heated debate online.

While some parents related to Deng’s concerns, medical professionals and health authorities raised alarm over the potential dangers of such unverified supplements.

According to doctors, there is no scientific evidence backing the effectiveness of these so-called “height enhancers.”

The capsules, often containing Vitamin D and L-lysine, are priced between 200 and 400 yuan (approx. RM117 - RM234) per bottle but have not been approved by China’s National Medical Products Administration.

Experts caution that these products could pose health risks, potentially leading to premature closure of growth plates and other side effects.

Paediatrician Ma Huijuan from Zhejiang Zhongshan Hospital told Shanghai Television that Big Linzi’s height is within the normal range for his age.

Ma also stressed that a child’s height is largely determined by genetics and can be supported by a balanced diet and sunlight exposure for Vitamin D. She warned that while these products may temporarily stimulate growth, the long-term risks far outweigh any short-term benefits.

Online reactions were mixed. One commenter urged Deng not to worry, noting that boys often experience growth spurts in secondary school.

The actress, however, responded: “What if he does not grow taller later? It would be too late to do anything by then.”

Another sympathised with the actress, saying: “Every parent wants their child to grow healthy and strong. A mother would certainly not wish harm upon her son.”

Height concerns are not uncommon in China. In a separate case, a 29-year-old man from Henan province underwent leg-lengthening surgery, paying 100,000 yuan (approx. RM58,404), only to be left dissatisfied with uneven results.