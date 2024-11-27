MALAYSIA has been in the spotlight in US politics as of late - unexpectedly.

This time is no different after US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene mentioned Malaysia during an interview with US broadcasting channel Fox News when addressing the nation’s waste of taxpayer’s dollars.

Greene is said to chair a new subcommitte working alongside Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) , which basically overseeing and auditing government expenditures.

During the interview, Greene spoke up about how the government is wasting its money in every “department, programme, contracts” - mentioning that the wastage of taxpayers’ funds is “everywhere.”

She added that the issue of funds wastage has caused the US to go into a debt of US$36 trillion.

“We’ll be looking at everything from government-funded media programmes like NPR; that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda.

“We’ll be going into grant programmes that fund things like sex apps in Malaysia, toilets in Africa - all kinds of programmes that don’t help the American people,” Greene said during the interview posted on X.

According to an article by UConn Today, published under the University of Conneticut, a US$3.4 million (around RM15.1 million) grant was awarded by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) to an assistant professor from the university to develop an application to enhance healthcare access to for “gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men in Malaysia”, as quoted.

Roman Shrestha, an assistant professor from the Department of Allied Health Sciences in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources (CAHNR), will be developing the ‘JomCare’ - which is a “smartphone-based just-in-time adaptive intervention (JITAI)”, as quoted, aimed to improve access to harm reduction services for HIV and substance abuse victims pertaining to this group of men.

The article also claims that Shrestha and his laboratory will collaborate with Yale University, the University of Michigan, the University of Texas at Tyler and the University of Malaya to develop the application, which utilises user’s “ecological momentary assessment to monitor users’ chemsex risk in real-time”, as quoted.

However, it was not disclosed how long application will take to develop.