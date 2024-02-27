“Food fraud” occurs when an ingredient is replaced in a food item, without public knowledge.

A customer in Kelantan recently found herself being the victim of food fraud after she purchased a doughnut which turned out to be not a doughnut.

Fatimah Mulyati took to her Facebook account on Feb 24 to lament on the deceiving dessert. She explained that she had visited a food expo in Bachok where she found herself mesmerised by a stall selling colourful doughnuts.

“I purchased a strawberry-flavoured doughnut. My child took a bite and discovered that it was actually a burger bun! Yes, a burger bun dipped in icing and it was RM3 a piece,” she ranted.

Frustrated, she returned to the stall hoping to get some sort of confirmation that the seller was probably selling bread dipped in chocolate, not actual doughnuts. Much to her dismay, the seller insisted they sold doughnuts.

“This isn’t a doughnut. This is bread dipped in chocolate and you’re charging me RM3 for it. If it’s bread, just say so. Doughnuts don’t look like this at all,” she told the seller.

To make matters worse, the seller turned to his staff and asked, “Eh, this is bread?”

This question left Fatimah puzzled as she wondered how did the seller not know what was he selling in the first place. She concluded her post by stating that it was frustrating to see sellers being dishonest while running a business.

“I felt so bad for my child who had to eat the fake doughnut. Please don’t do this to others or else your earnings will not be blessed,” she wrote.

