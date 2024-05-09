WHILE making a purchase, especially in stores, it is best to always check your receipt just to be safe.

A woman managed to catch a wrongly scanned item after checking her receipt at a shop, noticing that she was missing a RM9 item.

Nor Rasidah Sidek on Facebook cautioned others to always check if their purchases are correct to prevent unnecessary losses.

“Just imagine that the item was not there but was included in the receipt. RM9 is not a small amount - Thank goodness I checked while I was at the counter,” she said in her post.

Seeing this, she asked for a refund but was told that the store “policy” does not allow it.

However, to make up for the amount missing, the cashier told her that she can buy an item of the same value but Rasidah pointed out that said items may not come up to the accurate total.

“You have to add 60 sen if you take four items,” the cashier told Rasidah.

Wanting to settle the issue, she decided to give in and get the additional item but she had to take out extra money to pay for it.

She added that the worker did apologise to her however, she was determined to never step foot in the shop again following the incident.

Rasidah updated in another Facebook post that the shop’s management reached out to her regarding the incident and informed her that the issue could have been due to an “error” in the system.

She assured the management that she had no problems with the store and assumed the issue has been resolved.

Rasidah then expressed her concerns to the management regarding the matter and called for the refund policy to be improved.