THE relationship between grandparents and their grandchildren is a special and unique bond that spans through generations.

Therefore its only natural that their grandchildren keep an eye on their grandparents and care for them as they get older.

TikTok user Aidilaminuddin took to his account to share a video of his grandmother and him using the stairs at their flat in Kuala Lumpur.

From the video, he could be seen gently lifting his elderly grandmother from her wheelchair before carefully carrying her up a flight of stairs as she was unable to go up the stairs on her own.

“There are four lifts, three are not working and one is working, but its located on the second floor but the lift door is stuck and cannot open.

“So I have to go to the first or third floor and carry my grandmother all the way to the house,” captioned Aidilaminuddin in his video.

They reside on the second floor.

He told a local online portal, World of Buzz, that he has since informed the block management and technician via a WhatsApp group, however no action has been taken.

He hoped by recording the video of him carrying his grandmother up the stairs, this would raise an awareness within the group about the challenges he faces and hopes it would prompt a resolution to the issue.

“To the person responsible for issues like this, I really hope this problem can be resolved.

“I feel sorry for all the residents who are unable to go up and down the stairs,” he was quoted as saying.

