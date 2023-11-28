A family’s road trip took a drastic turn when a herd of elephants trampled their car near Gerik, Perak.

The East-West Highway (JRTB) close to the Titiwangsa rest area, which leads to Jeli, is where the family’s car struck a young elephant calf as well.

The driver failed to notice the calf on a bend in the road due to the rain and fog, according to Supt Zulkifli Mahmood, the chief of Gerik district police, as reported by The Star.

The elephant calf had been knocked over by the impact.

It was then the herd surrounded the family car and began to trample on it in an attempt to shield the calf.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt despite how serious the situation was.

The 48-year-old driver, along with his wife and son, miraculously escaped the wreckage unharmed, according to the New Straits Times.

However, their Perodua Axia was the only vehicle severely damaged in the attack, with significant damage to the front, rear, and left side of the vehicle.

The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (PERHILITAN) had advised drivers to drive cautiously, especially in the JRTB area where elephant sightings are frequent.

According to Malay Mail, Yusoff Shariff, director of Perak PERHILITAN, advised drivers to keep a safe distance and not to provoke the animal if you were to come face to face with it.