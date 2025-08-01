In 2024, it was reported that nearly 1.86 million Malaysians, including individuals with expertise in various fields, had moved abroad in search of better job opportunities.

However, wanting to move abroad does not justify speaking poorly of one’s country, regardless of any grievances one might have.

One woman recently shared on social media her frustrations with Malaysians about this.

On Threads @shidahisham shared that she has grown weary of listening to people who want to migrate and criticising the country.

In her post, she said,

“I’m so tired of hearing people who want to migrate badmouth Malaysia.

“If you want to leave, just go, but there’s no need to criticize your own country and say all sorts of things. Every country has its own strengths.”

Her post has since attracted over 200 comments from Malaysian netizens who echoed her sentiment.

Many also chimed in that life overseas can be a wake up call and that “there is a reason why many foreigners from the United States and the United Kingdom choose to retire in Malaysia”.

@aidilreynoldz explained that having immigrated overseas, leaving Malaysia will make one miss the food, warmth of people, carefree life and one would appreciate Malaysia more and wish they never left.

“As someone who’s been in Australia for quite some time, I’d say living abroad isn’t as amazing as it’s made out to be. A lot of people might say otherwise because they only focus on the negatives back home. But once you’ve lived overseas, you’ll start noticing the downsides there too. Most importantly, you’ll really miss the food and that unique Malaysian vibe when you’re away!” commented @rynarathuan.

“When you come back and chat with Malaysians, sure it’s good. But once you migrate to another country, you’ll truly feel what it’s like to be seen as a migrant worker earning a living or just a PR cardholder. Even if you’ve changed your citizenship, you’ll still be viewed as a foreigner,” shared @salhaizah_76.

