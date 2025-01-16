IMAGINE bumping into a multi-millionaire on your morning commute. That’s exactly what happened to some Malaysian MRT riders recently when they spotted none other than AirAsia founder and Capital A CEO, Tony Fernandes.

Known for his accessible persona, Fernandes recently shared photos on social media documenting his experience riding the MRT.

In the photos, the casually dressed Fernandes can be seen observing the insides of the MRT and even snapped a selfie with an unsuspecting rider.

In his post, he praised the MRT for its excellent service and added that he has been using the public transport services more frequently now.

“Using the @mrtmalaysia a lot now. Excellent service. Someone came up to me and said had anyone told you, you look like Tony Fernandes hehehe.”

The post quickly garnered attention from Malaysian netizens, who flooded the comments section with praise for Fernandes’s humility.

“One of the top Malaysian Forbes millionaires who is so humble, it’s unbelievable!” commented Iskandar ZFikri.

The comments also revealed the impact Fernandes has had on many individuals. “You are among the few people I have admired since schooling and university time. Every assignment, every article – I always chose AirAsia as my subject of study. It’s because of you that I had the chance to fly for the first time,“ shared khairulyf.

One commenter even suggested a uniquely Malaysian way to connect: “If I met you on the MRT, I would approach and ask you to go to Mamak for a drink,“ said therealchyn_13, referencing the popular local eateries. Another comment highlighted the positive reflection on the public transport system itself:

“Even Tony Fernandes taking MRT. Shows how people appreciate the MRT. We need to thank the person who pushed for the MRT!” said leesa688.

What would you say or do if you met Tony Fernandes on the MRT?

