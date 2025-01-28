COLLECTING angpows during Chinese New Year is a festive tradition, but for one man, the excitement led to an unfortunate mishap.

The man recently discovered the downside of tearing open a red packet too eagerly— tearing the RM100 inside.

In a viral TikTok video, the man revealed the torn angpow and the damaged RM50 banknotes scattered on his table.

Upon closer inspection, it was clear that the top part of the red packet was torn off rather than opened in the usual way.

Social media users quickly suggested he could bring the torn notes to a bank for replacement.

“Bro, bring the money to Bank Negara, you can exchange it for new notes, as long as the serial number is visible,” one user called SARAN_D20 wrote.

Others couldn’t help but have a bit of fun with the situation.

“This must be a case of being too excited to open the angpow,” Zamri Zam Zamri Zam commented.

“To piece it back together, you need to bury it in the ground. To speed it up, add fertiliser... if you’re lucky, it might even turn into several pieces,” hijaubumi joked.