Family in China pays RM653 a day to live in luxury hotel over renting a flat

A family of eight recently opted to stay in a high-end hotel for more than 200 days at a daily rate of RM653, according to the South China Morning Post.

The decision was taken after a family from Nanyang, in the central province of Henan, expressed dissatisfaction with their previous flat.

It is understood that the huge family reserved a suite accommodation with a living area and two twin rooms.

In the viral video, multiple family members can be seen gathered around the table, enjoying the fruit.

“Today (yesterday) marks the 229th day we have been at the hotel.” the post read.

“The room costs around RM653 per day. Our family of eight lives extremely well,“ said Mu Xue, one of the family members, citing the hotel’s long-term rental cost.

According to them, because the price covers all amenities, the hotel does not charge additional fees for parking, heating, water, or electricity.

Undoubtedly, the family claims they are more at ease with their atypical lifestyle and intend to spend the rest of their lives in luxury.

“We feel happy living here, so we plan to stay in the hotel for the rest of our lives,“ they said in a statement.

In a separate interview, Mu discussed his family’s past, noting that they own six properties and are presently financially secure.

“I never believed this manner of life would help me save money. “I just think it makes everything easier,“ he explained.

The story of Mu and his family generated a wide range of reactions from the general public, with some rejecting it as absurd and others supporting him.

For reference, Anjuke, a mainland real estate information portal, reports that the average monthly rent for a two-room flat in Shanghai has climbed to RM13,000, excluding utilities.

What are your thoughts? Should renting hotel rooms be the next trend for obtaining your money’s worth as compared to traditional rental units?