JAMI, a 28-year-old Malaysian graduate from Peking University, defied expectations upon earning her degree.

Jami, a XiongShu user, proudly chose a path less traveled, embarking on working holidays in New Zealand and Australia, instead of a corporate career.

Her journey began in 2018, inspired by fellow travelers in New Zealand. In 2022, she secured her visa and started her adventure.

The first job involved packing vegetables in near-freezing temperatures.

While physically demanding, it paid NZ$21.20 (approx. RM60) per hour.

Next, she tackled a food factory, picking apples and cleaning machinery.

The cleaning, despite being her favourite part, was strenuous at NZ$26 (approx. RM74) per hour.

Additionally, Jami earned NZ$32,000 (approx. RM90,000) in her first year, funding extensive travels across New Zealand.

However, despite the financial strain, she cherished the freedom and experiences.

While solo traveling brought challenges such as suffering from flat tires during her drive, it also showcased human kindness.

Jami emphasizes her work isn’t just manual labour, but an investment in self-discovery and future skills.

Her travels taught her adaptability and to not over plan.

While acknowledging the societal pressure on academic success, Jami believes every moment can be a highlight, independent of a university title.

Nevertheless, working holidays aren’t all sunshine.

Jami admits to boredom during repetitive tasks like processing onions and citrus fruits.

Lastly, she advises potential working holiday participants to understand the challenges before embarking on this adventure.

