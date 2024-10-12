IF you have ever used a lift in a shopping mall, chances are you would have noticed the signage at the top left of the lift, gently informing the public to prioritise the usage of the lift for babies in strollers, the elderly, people in wheelchairs, and pregnant mothers.

However, one frustrated Malaysian mother recently took to Threads to call out the able-people who insist of taking the lift, inconveniencing those who are actually prioritized to use the lift.

In her post, Aeen Ibrahim explains that she is a mother and not just had two kids with her, but pushes her baby in a stroller as well.

However, she lamented that the lift is always full and most of the people occupying the lift are young folks, who do not have any strollers or children with them.

“To all the people living in Malaysia, please try to understand this! I’m pushing a baby in a stroller and have two more kids with me, but the lift is always full.

“What frustrates me is that most of you are young, without strollers or kids! Are you really that lazy to use the escalator?”

In her post, she also attached a picture of the lift priority signage.

ALSO READ: Man condemned for criticising parents that bring strollers into the lift

Her post has since attracted a lot of attention from parents sharing similar woes.

“I used to be the kind of person who hated using lifts because it felt like a waste of time. But now that I have a baby, it’s so difficult because the lifts are always full of couples and young people. Why, Malaysian people, why?” questioned aqdtlhq.

“This happened to me yesterday. All these young people were lining up to use the lift. Without hesitation, I cut the queue because I had a six-year-old and a toddler in a stroller. The escalator was just a bit further ahead. In Australia, people rarely use the lift because they prioritise those who really need it.,” commented @the.kidal.mom.

A few netizens who have experienced this shared that they have grown so frustrated that they have now started voicing out to the able-bodied to leave the lift so that parents with strollers are able to use the lift.

“I was so frustrated that I started speaking up— both at KLCC and IOI City Mall. I just couldn’t take it anymore. I told the able-bodied people in the lift to step out and let us parents with strollers get in,” commented @naq1988.

“Just speak up directly. If we just ahem or glare, it doesn’t work— they’ll still cling to their partners like glue. So frustrating! I just call them out. No common sense at all,” advised @hanisalleh.