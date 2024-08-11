THE buzz around Uncle Roger’s new eatery, “Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger,“ located in Pavilion Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, has brought in large crowds and long queues.

However, a Hong Kong content creator, Lukian Wang, who was eager to try the restaurant, left with a less-than-pleasant impression, describing it as her “worst dining experience in Malaysia” in a candid Instagram post.

She mentions that the new restaurant is her first stop in Malaysia.

“I’m a fan and I like fried rice,” she says in the video.

Claiming to have arrived 40 minutes before the restaurant opened, she was surprised to find many items on the menu already sold out.

Despite being one of the first customers, she noted that her hot beverage took 21 minutes to arrive, with her fried rice following nearly an hour later.

“I was so bored that I decided to go live,” she said, adding, “if you see a long queue outside the restaurant, it’s not because of the popularity, but it’s a slow service.”

Reflecting on the food after her 50-minute wait, she humorously told a fellow diner, “This is probably the best-fried rice right now because I’m so hungry.”

On Instagram, she called it “the best fried rice in town after a 15-hour fast,“ poking fun at her hunger.

However, she was clear in her verdict: she wouldn’t be returning to the restaurant, hinting at what she perceived as indifferent service.

Uncle Roger himself responded in the comments, acknowledging her review.

“Haiyaa sorry for the long wait, we’ll do better next time,” he wrote.

