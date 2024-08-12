AN Indonesian preacher’s rude comment toward to a beverage seller has recently resulted in netizens condemning him online.

The religious figure, also known as Miftah Maulana Habiburrohman, also popularly known in the country as Gus Miftah, was seen publicly humiliating the drinks seller during a religious event in November.

Gus Miftah was also accompanied by other men on stage.

A viral clip of the incident posted on X by @inilahdotcom showed the religious figure speaking to a drinks vendor balancing a tray of ice tea cups and mineral water bottles on his head.

ALSO READ: Malaysian actor criticised for making rape joke on Instagram

Initially, Gus Miftah was asked to buy out the goods from the vendor.

“Do you still have a lot of iced tea? Go ahead, sell it, idiot!” Gus said, while laughing maniacally with the other men on stage.

The seller, on the other hand, stood frozen at that moment with the tray of drinks still balanced on his head.

In another post by the same X account, the drink vendor, identified as Sunaji, said he had not gotten much profit from selling his drinks at the event.

However, despite the mockery endured during the incident, he said he “accepted” it for what it was.

ALSO READ: Japanese TV anchor fired after controversial comments on men’s body odour

Another X post by @JhonSitorus_18 claimed Sunaji is holding his current job due to an injury on his hand sustained from his previous job chopping wood.

It was alleged that during the incident with Gus Miftah, it turned out that Sunaji only managed to sell a few cups of drinks and had to “maximise” his ice tea sales to support his family.

Sunaji sells beverages to support his wife and two children who are still schooling.

Meanwhile, Indonesian news portal Detik reported that Gus Miftah reached out to Sunaji and eventually apologised to him.

Sunaji reportedly forgave Gus Miftah and was said that he was not “offended”, as quoted, by the treatment received in the incident.