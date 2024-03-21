Ipoh White Coffee ranked 10th best coffee in the world

We Malaysians love our coffee. After all, there’s nothing like sitting in a coffee shop in a morning, sipping on hot coffee accompanied with your daily fix of roti bakar.

So, its no surprise that Ipoh white coffee was recently ranked as the 10th best coffee in the world. The “Top 39 Coffees in the World” list was released on March 15 by culinary travel guide portal TasteAtlas.

The popular coffee which originated in Ipoh, Perak beat the likes of Vietnamese iced coffee and Italy’s beloved espresso.

TasteAtlas describes Ipoh white coffee as “usually enriched with condensed milk and should have a light froth on top. It should not be mistaken for a general term white coffee, which may refer to any coffee served with the addition of milk or creamer.”

Greek coffee, espresso freddo made top of the list, followed by Cuba’s café Cubano and Indian filter coffee at the third place.

