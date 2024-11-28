A food delivery rider in Kluang, Johor, had a spine-chilling experience when he discovered that the delivery address was a cemetery.

In a TikTok post by @laicibp, with the caption “Is the one who ordered this digging a grave, or are they already in one?”, the man showed a screenshot of the Waze app displaying the delivery location.

However, when the camera was pointed to the left, a cemetery was clearly visible, adding to the strangeness of the situation.

“I tried calling the customer, but the call wasn’t answered.

What really freaked me out was that the customer’s name on the app was ‘Saya di sini’ (’I am here’),“ he responded in the comments.

The video has amassed over 271,400 views, 16,900 likes and almost 900 comments.

Some netizens responded with humour and others shared their own eerie experiences.

“I also got a cemetery delivery once, but I called before picking it up. The person said, “My house is in the cemetery,“ and then the voice became unclear, like the line was breaking up. I immediately cancelled the order,” one user called Man commented.

SBY wrote humorously: “You didn’t greet them.. how do you expect them to come out of the grave and collect their order?”

“Is there Wi-Fi or a LAN cable in the ground?” fiq773 asked.