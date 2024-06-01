DESPITE its delectable fusion multiple ethnics’ influences, Malaysian cuisine often goes unnoticed on the global stage except for a few notable ones such as nasi lemak and laksa.

Acknowledging that taste is subjective, a recent post by user @anthraxxx781 on X featured an interview with Japanese netizens.

They were questioned about countries they wouldn’t want to visit or dislike.

In the video, netizens expressed aversions to “cold countries,“ “Russia,“ and even “South East Asian countries.” However, one man’s response garnered significant attention.

The Japanese visitor mentioned his prior trip to Malaysia, stating, “Malaysia. When I visited, I didn’t find the food particularly appealing.”

This remark stirred diverse reactions among Malaysians, with some expressing discontent and others coming to the man’s defence.

A X user that goes by the username @Rabea139 reassured the netizens that the person might have a different taste preference compared to us Malaysians or he chose the wrong selection of food.

“Afterall, Malaysia is food heaven for most of us and there are a lot choices for us to indulge ourselves in.”