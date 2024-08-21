A routine jog turned into a potentially dangerous incident for a Malaysian man when he accidentally stepped on a nail embedded in the road.

The incident, captured in a TikTok video, has sparked widespread speculation and concern among netizens.

In a video posted on August 19, TikTok user @aaameirrr___ shared the alarming details of his jog through Rawang.

The footage begins with him pointing out a nail stuck into the road, its tip pointing upwards.

He also shows three other nails arranged in the same manner, and reveals that a fourth nail was lodged in the sole of his sports shoe, piercing his foot.

“Guys can you see the nails, cut at the bottom and planted on the road?”

“There’s one, two, three and the fourth is stuck to my shoes,” he says in the video.

“It hurts but luckily it’s not bleeding.”

He added that while he had heard of similar incidents before, he never imagined he would become a victim himself.

The video quickly went viral, accumulating 1.8 million views.

Many viewers expressed their suspicions that the nails might have been deliberately placed on the road by towing companies, hoping to profit from the resulting punctured tires.

One user called Megat commented that joggers might soon need to switch to safety boots instead of their usual sports shoes.

“The person who put the nails there must be from a towing company or a nearby tire shop,” Im remarked.

“Tonight, hide behind a tree and see who is working at 3 or 4 in the morning,” Tik Tok user, In ur head wrote jokingly.

