FOOD-BASED entrepreneur and influencer Khairul Aming received an appreciation letter from New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon following an official visit to Malaysia earlier this month.

The renowned influencer shared the momentous occasion on his social media platforms, with the letter not only thanking him but also acknowledging his hard work and dedication.

Luxon mentioned in the letter, dated Monday (Sept 16), how New Zealand’s tourism industry appreciates Khairul’s insights into the country after seeing videos of his trip on social media.

“It was inspiring to learn of your story, from small beginnings making cooking videos during the Covid-19 lockdowns to your current ventures today, including your much-in-demand sambal.

“I have no doubt it has taken a huge amount of hard work and talent to build your brand - while remaining so genuine and passionate about your work.

“Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to teach me how to make roti jala and cendol and for serving such delicious local dishes,” the Prime Minister said in the letter.

Luxon also congratulated Khairul for his Instagram reel of their breakfast together reaching eight million views.

“As someone who makes the occasional foray into Instagram reels, I know that it is an extraordinary achievement,” he added.

Luxon made an official trip to Malaysia for his meeting with the entrepreneur as a token of appreciation for his cooking videos filmed in New Zealand.

Both of them sat down for breakfast at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, where Khairul took the opportunity to exchange views on tourism exchange between Malaysia and New Zealand, trade exports of halal meat and dairy, nature preservation, and the potential export of local small and medium enterprise (SME) products to New Zealand.