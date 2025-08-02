A kind Malaysian stepped in to help an elderly man who lost his balance and fell on an MRT escalator, with the incident captured in a TikTok video by @jijaachan.

In the video, the younger brother of the poster is seen rushing to the uncle’s aid after he fell backward.

While the man’s injuries weren’t severe—just some bleeding from his fingers and nails—it was enough for the quick-thinking brother to step in with first aid.

The young man, known for always carrying tissues and essentials, quickly used tissues to clean the wound, while his sister had oil ready to assist.

The heartwarming moment has gone viral, with many applauding the brother’s preparedness and compassion.

“Thank you, kind person,” one user called Mango J. commented.

“He’s the light this world needs,” LAC Malaysia wrote.

Meanwhile, many netizens pointed out that some MRT escalators at certain stations can be very fast, making it easy for people to lose their balance and fall.

“The escalator was fast... poor guy,” intanarashid commented.