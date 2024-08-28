DINING out have undeniably seen a price hike with Malaysians coming forward with their own appalling experiences of being charged shockingly high prices for something as simple as economy rice.

Even the cheapest street burger will cost you a hefty RM3.

So encountering a chicken burger that’s sold for less than RM1 is definitely a noteworthy experience.

Recently, @abangzabumalaysia took to his TikTok account to share his deal worth finding, a 67 sen chicken burger at a local hypermarket.

From the video, a pile of neatly-wrapped burgers can be seen piled on a couple of trays with an offer sign hanging above it.

“Promotion! Chicken burgers, RM0.67 for one,” said the notice.

The notice also added that each customer is limited to two chicken burgers.

The TikTok post has since gone viral with over 350,000 views with many Malaysian netizens exclaiming their shock over the extremely affordable price tag.

@abangzabumalaysia also posted a second video reviewing the RM0.67 burger.

In his “unboxing video”, he unpeels the burger bun which revealed a decent looking chicken patty slathered with chilli sauce and what appears to be coleslaw.

“I feel that this is much better than the burgers sold at the stadium,” commented a TikTok user.

Another TikTok user shared that this promotion was probably done in the spirit of this year’s 67th National Day celebration.

“The way they attract customers, when people come, they won’t just buy burgers. That’s how they make a profit. Selling burgers actually loses money, but the profit comes from other items.”

