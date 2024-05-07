DATING, its not the easiest thing in the book.

We all have our fair share of first date stories, some hilarious, mostly horrifying.

But the last thing a woman wants is a man who is all talk but no action (or in this case, no money to even pay for the first date!).

Facebook user Azizul Azli Ahmad took to his Facebook account to share an amusing first date story shared by another netizen, Suhana Sanee.

In her story, she shared that she had gone out on a first date with a man who had ordered the more expensive dishes from the menu.

At first, Suhana thought nothing of it, as she assumed the man would be paying.

Meal devoured and more time passed, but the man made zero efforts to reach for the bill.

Puzzled, she finally asked him, “Why don’t you pay first? I will wait in the car”.

Much to her horror, the man who suddenly became frantic after her question, answered,: “Oh? I thought you were going to pay. I forgot to cash out money.”

Frustrated, she informed him that the restaurant accepts credit and debit cards, the man claimed his “bank card was not working as it had expired.”

READ MORE: Man with RM10k salary laments about unhappy girlfriend despite giving her RM1k a month