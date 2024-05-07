DATING, its not the easiest thing in the book.
We all have our fair share of first date stories, some hilarious, mostly horrifying.
But the last thing a woman wants is a man who is all talk but no action (or in this case, no money to even pay for the first date!).
Facebook user Azizul Azli Ahmad took to his Facebook account to share an amusing first date story shared by another netizen, Suhana Sanee.
In her story, she shared that she had gone out on a first date with a man who had ordered the more expensive dishes from the menu.
At first, Suhana thought nothing of it, as she assumed the man would be paying.
Meal devoured and more time passed, but the man made zero efforts to reach for the bill.
Puzzled, she finally asked him, “Why don’t you pay first? I will wait in the car”.
Much to her horror, the man who suddenly became frantic after her question, answered,: “Oh? I thought you were going to pay. I forgot to cash out money.”
Frustrated, she informed him that the restaurant accepts credit and debit cards, the man claimed his “bank card was not working as it had expired.”
“My meal only cost RM40,” said Suhana, adding that the man’s meal totalled to RM100, due to his mix lamb dish and fancy layered beverage.
To make matters worse, she confessed that she had picked up this date from his mother’s house because he said his car was borrowed by his sibling.
However, she couldn’t help but notice two cars parked at the house: a Toyota and a Mazda.
If things weren’t already bad enough, the following day, the date messaged her in an attempt to borrow RM50 for his “work expenses”.
Furious, she immediately blocked him.
“In the car, he kept bragging about his high salary and all his business trips, saying he could buy anything with cash. But on our date, I had to pick him up, pay for the meal, and then he asked to borrow RM50.
“Where’s all that money he talked about? Such big talk,” said Suhana.
The Facebook has since been flooded with comments from other users who were amused by her experience and gave her advise on what to do if she met a similar man.
“Not smart enough, sister. You should have said at the counter to pay separately. Each person pays for their own meal. What a waste of being a guy,” commented a user.
“Everyone should bring their own car or figure out their own transportation. It’s just that, if anything happens, it’s easier to go back on your own,” advised the user.
