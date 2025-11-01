NO matter in any circumstance, there are good Samaritans who restore our faith in humanity.

A Facebook post recently highlighted a compassionate act by a local woman coming to the aid of an elderly Singaporean man involved in a road accident.

According to a submission on Facebook page Dunia Info Kini, a witness of the incident said a motorcycle collision occurred after the Tanjung Kupang toll in Johor.

The witness added that they saw two individuals lying on the side of the road, with the elderly Singaporean severely injured and bleeding profusely.

They added that many motorcyclists stopped to help move the motorcycles and victims in the crash to the side of the road when suddenly, a Malay woman approached the scene.

ALSO READ: Man helps stranded woman along Pendang highway following punctured tyre in heavy rain

A video attached to the post showed the 68-year-old Singaporean propped up the road with the young woman gently wiping the blood off his face.

“She quickly helped the elderly man. I say this from the bottom of my heart – this is the first time in my life I have seen an angel.

“The way she handled and took care of the (victim), just like how one would care for their father. His condition seemed critical, he was getting weaker and bleeding non-stop.

“The elderly man seemed like he was going to faint but the young woman never gave up and tried her best to calm him down,” the witness said in the post.

The witness added that the scene touched them, looking at the young woman’s clothes and hands covered in blood but determined to stay by the elderly man’s side until the ambulance arrived.

ALSO READ: Driver traces down Chinese uncle who helped her during car breakdown thanks to netizens

“When everything was settled, I noticed she was no longer there. I do not know her name or where she came from but I believe that God sent her there,” they added.

Netizens commended the young woman’s kindness and swift action in helping the elderly crash victim.