IF you’ve been actively scrolling on social media for the past few days, you’d definitely come across recent news of the split between celebrities Fattah Amin and Fazura.

Their divorce have been so widely talked about that even a car accessory shop in the Klang Valley is taking advantage of the buzz to promote their business.

Much to the amusement of Malaysian netizens, the car accessory shop took to their Facebook to share that anyone with the name of Fattah and to those who drive a Honda SM4 will be given a discount on their tinted services specially for the month of October.

“Tag those whose names are Fattah, and those who drive a Honda (Accord) SM4.

“We’re offering them a 50 per cent discount on window tinting this whole month. Tag those people,” said the post.

The post has since attracted the attention of Malaysian netizens, some even jokingly asked if they would be eligible for the discount if they were to change their name to Fattah.

“If I were to change my name to Fattah, would that be okay too?” queried Sharreza Abd Rahman comically.

“My name is not Fattah, but many people say I look like Fattah Amin,” commented Facebook user Hafizee Arop.

One curious netizen even asked why was the special offer only valid to those with the name “Fattah” and not “Fazura”, to which the social media admin of the car accessory shop cheekily replied that the netizen ought to check out headscarf or handbag pages.

Well if your name has Fattah in it or if you drive a Honda SM4, you know where to head to this October!

