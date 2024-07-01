M’sian claims Pulau Pangkor is now as expensive as Langkawi

A happy family vacation to Pulau Pangkor is nice treat for everyone. Plus, travelling within Malaysia is supposed to be a bit better for the bank account but just how true is it now?

A TikTok user recently shared her pricey experience while she was on vacation on Pulau Pangkor, Perak.

While not as renowned as Pulau Langkawi, it seems the surge in tourist numbers might be driving up prices, making it less budget-friendly compared to its northern counterpart.

The netizen expressed dissatisfaction with Pulau Pangkor, describing it as not tourist-friendly despite being a duty-free island.

They highlighted the island’s lack of amenities for shoppers and criticised the unhelpful attitude of the locals.

The user suggested that going for a vacation to Hatyai would be a better option, citing more affordable seafood.

To illustrate the inflated costs, the netizen shared a rant about the high food prices during their holiday. They mentioned paying RM75 for a 600-700g Barramundi, surpassing prices at high-end locations like KLCC and Pavilion.

The overall dining experience disappointed them, citing moldy chairs, subpar service and unimpressive food.

The user concluded by expressing surprise at the expenses, claiming that even Singapore is more economical than Pangkor.