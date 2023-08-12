PARIS, often dubbed the ‘City of Love’, is renowned for its timeless romance. Unfortunately, Paris is unfortunately also known for its burglaries, house robberies, and apartment break-ins.

Recently a Malaysian couple became victims to a theft during their vacation to Paris.

AllenTee@艾倫弟 shared the heartbreaking details on his Xiaohongshu account, where he explained that on Dec 3 when they returned to the hotel, they discovered that all four of their suitcases had been cut open and all the valuables were stolen.

“Cash, wallet, cards, computers, iPads, phones, and even my girlfriend’s new pony skirt were all stolen,” wrote Allen in his post.

To make matters worse, when he called the bank to cancel his credit cards, he discovered the thief was still on a rampage, using his card to order McDonald’s!

He added that another guest who was residing in the same hotel, a Frenchman who could speak Chinese, found the thief in his room when he returned to the room. He interrogated the thief about his presence in the room and the Frenchman managed to take two photos before the thief escaped.