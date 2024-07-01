MOVIES in the cinema are always nice for a friend’s gathering and family time and even people is watching movie alone for their enjoyment but how far can someone go to watch a movie in a cinema?

Eriyca Baiduri Abd Rashid, a Malaysian entrepreneur and founder of a cosmetic brand, made headlines with her unique approach to enjoy a cinema experience as an introvert.

In a TikTok video that goes by the username of Madammu, shared footage of herself relishing a movie in solitude by purchasing all the seats in the cinema hall.

Captioning the video with “I’m an introvert! So I bought all the seats lah,” the 23 second clip showcased an empty cinema hall as the camera panned from left to right, revealing Madammu comfortably seated at the top centre while enjoying popcorn.

The video garnered humorous comments from Malaysians, with some playfully questioning Madammu’s understanding of what is an introvert.

Suggestions were made, including opting for gold class or platinum tickers for a similar private viewing experience.